Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $486.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

