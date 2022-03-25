Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,557,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $63.06 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

