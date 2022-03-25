Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.