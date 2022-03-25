Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18,374.67.

NTDOY stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,577,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Nintendo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

