Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 5.55.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

