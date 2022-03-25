Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.