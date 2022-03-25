Reviewing IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) & F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for F-star Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 IGM Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 628.18%. IGM Biosciences has a consensus price target of $73.56, suggesting a potential upside of 359.44%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -39.37% -30.34% IGM Biosciences N/A -41.37% -37.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics $21.17 million 3.99 -$25.62 million ($2.05) -1.96 IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$81.36 million ($4.22) -3.79

F-star Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F-star Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats IGM Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways. The company was founded on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers and NHL; and IGM-7354, is a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for use in the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies. It has a strategic research and license agreement with AbCellera to discover and develop IgM antibodies; and license agreement with AvantGen Inc. for various antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

