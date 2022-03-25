Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Shares of CCI opened at $175.31 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.