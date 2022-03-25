Ellevest Inc. Invests $67,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $76.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

