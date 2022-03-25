SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $576.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $589.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

