Ellevest Inc. Has $50,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 792.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Adient stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

