Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.