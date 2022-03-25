Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $75.98 on Friday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

