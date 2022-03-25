Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $102.22 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

