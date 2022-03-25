Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.15).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 762.40 ($10.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 749.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.14).

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.94), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($86,423.45). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,739.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

