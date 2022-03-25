Senior (LON:SNR) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.95 ($1.50).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £549.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.46).

In related news, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($186,940.49). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,385.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

