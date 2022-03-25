Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.15).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 762.40 ($10.04) on Friday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.14). The firm has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.94), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($86,423.45). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($665,949.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955 in the last three months.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

