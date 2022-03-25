3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($19.01) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,344 ($17.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,352.22. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

