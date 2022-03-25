Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

KETL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.97).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 248.28 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The stock has a market cap of £513.13 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.62.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

