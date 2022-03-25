Thomas M. Burns Sells 2,339 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.99.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
