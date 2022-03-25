Thomas M. Burns Sells 2,339 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XOMA by 276.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.