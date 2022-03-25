Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at Morgan Stanley

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.51) to GBX 700 ($9.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 525.80 ($6.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Wise has a 12-month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 561.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 759.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

