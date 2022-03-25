Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.47).

In other news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($72,801.47).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

