Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$80,687.88 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$132.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$109.47 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$132.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

