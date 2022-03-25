Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$80,687.88 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$132.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$109.47 and a 1-year high of C$156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$132.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$142.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
