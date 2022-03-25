Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,826,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after buying an additional 710,844 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

