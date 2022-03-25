Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $296.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.87. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.59 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

