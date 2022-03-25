Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTBI opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

