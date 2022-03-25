Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 741,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21.

