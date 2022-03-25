Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.