Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $20,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Leidos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

