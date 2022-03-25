DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Finally, VK Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,300,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,474 shares of company stock worth $52,612,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

