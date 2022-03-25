Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 124 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $501.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.48 and a 200 day moving average of $471.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.08 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

