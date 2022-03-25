Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,527 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

