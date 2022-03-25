Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

