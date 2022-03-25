Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR opened at $151.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

