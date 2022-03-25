Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.22. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

