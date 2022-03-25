Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 691 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $311.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

