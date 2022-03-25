Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells $264,731.52 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $264,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

