Analyzing American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Realty Investors and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 20.05% 8.90% 3.65% Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and Boston Omaha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $59.03 million 3.91 $9.03 million $0.66 21.67 Boston Omaha $45.74 million 19.06 -$4.81 million $3.22 9.16

American Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

