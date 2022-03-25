Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

