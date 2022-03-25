Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

