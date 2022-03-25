Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

