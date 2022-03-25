Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $347.80 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.29.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

