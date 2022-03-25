Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP opened at $24.25 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

