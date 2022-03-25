Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $312.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

