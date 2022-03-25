Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.71.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.