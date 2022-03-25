Allworth Financial LP Buys 82 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

NYSE:HUM opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

