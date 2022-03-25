Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.