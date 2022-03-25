Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. GoPro reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,445. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.