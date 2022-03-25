Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last 90 days.

Doximity stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

