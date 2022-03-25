$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $862,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.